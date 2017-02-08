40 years of CO2-free electricity from Fortum's Loviisa power plant
Finland's first nuclear power plant, unit one of Fortum's Loviisa power plant, was connected to the national grid exactly 40 years ago, on 8 February 1977, and electricity production for commercial use commenced in May 1977. Unit two was completed about three years later and was connected to the national grid in November 1980.
