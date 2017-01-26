Viking Grace LNG ferry to install rotor sail

Norsepower Oy Ltd., the leading provider of low-maintenance, software operated, and data verified auxiliary wind propulsion systems, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Finnish shipping company Viking Line to install its Rotor Sail Solution onboard the M/S Viking Grace, an LNG-fuelled cruise ferry. The 57,565 GT M/S Viking Grace currently operates in the archipelago between Turku and Stockholm , and is already one of the most environmentally-friendly cruise ferries in the global maritime industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.