Viking Grace LNG ferry to install rotor sail; first LNG/wind electric propulsion hybrid ship
Norsepower Oy Ltd., a provider of low- maintenance, software-operated, and data-verified auxiliary wind propulsion systems, signed an agreement with Finnish shipping company Viking Line to install its Rotor Sail Solution onboard the M/S Viking Grace , an LNG-fueled cruise ferry. The 57,565 GT M/S Viking Grace currently operates in the archipelago between Turku and Stockholm , and is already one of the most environmentally-friendly cruise ferries in the global maritime industry.
