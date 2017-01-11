Valio hit with a 70m fine in Finland
In December, the Supreme Administrative Court of Finland fined Valio a 70m for abusing its dominant market position by selling basic milk at too low a price from 2010-2012 in Finland. Vesa Kaunisto, chairman of Valio's board of directors, said the sanction will not affect the price paid for raw milk to the dairy farmer entrepreneurs.
