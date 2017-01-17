UPDATE 2-Indian car parts firm Motherson to buy Finland's PKC for $609 mln
India-based car parts maker and engineering group Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has made a 571 million-euro offer to buy Finland's PKC Group, a maker of wiring harnesses for trucks, the companies announced late on Thursday. At 23.55 euros per PKC share, the offer price is 51 percent above PKC's last closing share price.
