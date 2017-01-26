UPDATE 1-Weak Chinese market may hit ...

UPDATE 1-Weak Chinese market may hit elevator maker Kone in 2017

23 hrs ago

HELSINKI, Jan 26 Sales and profits at Finnish elevator maker Kone Oyj may fall this year due to a weak Chinese market, it said on Thursday, sending its shares as much as 7 percent lower. Kone reported record sales and operating profit for 2016 as growth in other regions offset a cooling business in China, where the company made about 30 percent of its sales.

Chicago, IL

