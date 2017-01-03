UPDATE 1-Finnish-Russian nuclear proj...

UPDATE 1-Finnish-Russian nuclear project faces fresh challenge from court ruling

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 10 Finnish retailer Kesko Oyj is allowed to walk away from the Fennovoima nuclear project, an arbitration court ruled on Tuesday, prompting questions over the Finnish-Russian project's funding and future ownership. Finnish participation is crucial for the project because the government, addressing concerns about Russia's influence on the country's energy sector, has set a requirement for 60 percent local ownership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) 23 hr IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec 25 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,280 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,582

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC