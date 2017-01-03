UPDATE 1-Finnish-Russian nuclear project faces fresh challenge from court ruling
Jan 10 Finnish retailer Kesko Oyj is allowed to walk away from the Fennovoima nuclear project, an arbitration court ruled on Tuesday, prompting questions over the Finnish-Russian project's funding and future ownership. Finnish participation is crucial for the project because the government, addressing concerns about Russia's influence on the country's energy sector, has set a requirement for 60 percent local ownership.
