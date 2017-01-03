University of Eastern Finland: Vitami...

University of Eastern Finland: Vitamin D deficiency increases risk of chronic headache

Read more: Business Wire

The findings were published in Scientific Reports. The Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study, KIHD, analysed the serum vitamin D levels and occurrence of headache in approximately 2,600 men aged between 42 and 60 years in 1984-1989.

Chicago, IL

