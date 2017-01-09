University of Eastern Finland: High Cholesterol Intake and Eggs Do...

University of Eastern Finland: High C...

A new study from the University of Eastern Finland shows that a relatively high intake of dietary cholesterol, or eating one egg every day, are not associated with an elevated risk of dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Furthermore, no association was found in persons carrying the APOE4 gene variant that affects cholesterol metabolism and increases the risk of memory disorders.

Chicago, IL

