UN Appeals for $4.6 Billion to Assist...

UN Appeals for $4.6 Billion to Assist Millions of Syrian Refugees

20 hrs ago

Syrian women prepare food for their family outside their tents, at a Syrian refugee camp in the town of Bar Elias, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, March 29, 2016. The United Nations is appealing for $4.63 billion to assist nearly five million Syrian refugees and millions of people hosting them in neighboring countries.

Chicago, IL

