Ukraine President Calls for Sustained...

Ukraine President Calls for Sustained US Sanctions on Russia

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, right, and his Estonian counterpart Kersti Kaljulaid inspect an honor guard during Poroshenko's visit in Tallinn, Estonia Jan. 23, 2017. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday called on world powers to maintain sanctions against Russia, apparently in response to comments by President Donald Trump that indicated a U.S. willingness to ease the longstanding restrictions.

