the Phantom of the Opera Comes to Sweden, Fall 2017

Opera soloists and musical artists, the Gteborg Opera Chorus, Orchestra and dancers - autumn 2017 will see the arrival of one of the world's most popular musicals to the Gteborg Opera. Andrew Lloyd Webber 's The Phantom of the Opera, 23 sep 2017 - 27 may 2018 on the Main Stage.

Chicago, IL

