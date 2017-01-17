'The Cyclist Who Went Out Into the Co...

'The Cyclist Who Went Out Into the Cold' rides the Iron Curtain Trail

Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The Iron Curtain Trail is a 10,000-km ride through 20 countries along what was the world's most extensive expression of divisive hostility. People stared in bewilderment at Tim Moore as he biked the border of former Eastern Europe, along the Iron Curtain Trail.

Chicago, IL

