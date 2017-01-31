'The Cyclist Who Went Out In the Cold' rides the Iron Curtain Trail
The Iron Curtain Trail is a 10,000-km ride through 20 countries along what was the world's most extensive expression of divisive hostility. People stared in bewilderment at Tim Moore as he biked the border of former Eastern Europe, along the Iron Curtain Trail.
