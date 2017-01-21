Taiwan to cooperate with Finland to f...

Taiwan to cooperate with Finland to fight fraud

27 min ago

Taiwan and Finland have signed a cooperation arrangement to jointly fight customs fraud, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday. The agreement was signed on Thursday in Helsinki by Customs Administration Director Liao Chao-hsiang and his Finnish counterpart Antti Hartikainen, director general of Finnish Customs, MOFA said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

