Study suggests enterovirus infections linked with autoimmunity that leads to type 1 diabetes

13 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

New research published in Diabetologia shows that children with type 1 diabetes have a higher incidence of enterovirus infections prior to experiencing the autoimmune processes which lead to their T1D. The study is by Professor Heikki Hyoty and Dr Hanna Honkanen, University of Tampere, Finland, and colleagues.

Chicago, IL

