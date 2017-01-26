Solidium Oy's half-year report for July-December 2016: Excellent Return on Equity Holdings

Solidium's return on equity holdings was 24.8% for the six-month review period and 18.0% for the full calendar year 2016 Solidium's net asset value increased by EUR 981 million due to the increase in the value of the equity holdings during the review period and was EUR 7,109 million at the end of the period A new Board of Directors of Solidium was elected as of 1 August 2016 and Solidium received new Guidelines on 15 September 2016 Kari Jarvinen, Managing Director of Solidium Oy, comments the review period: "In the second half of year 2016 the equity markets rebounded clearly, and especially the stock price development in the steel companies Outokumpu and SSAB was strong.

