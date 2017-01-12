Short interval after pregnancy termin...

Short interval after pregnancy termination ups preterm risk

A short interpregnancy interval after termination of pregnancy is associated with increased risk of preterm birth in subsequent birth, according to a study published in the February issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology . Jaana MA nnistA , M.D., from the University Hospital of Oulu in Finland, and colleagues conducted a register-based study involving 19,894 women who underwent termination of pregnancy between 2000 and 2009 and whose subsequent pregnancy ended in live singleton delivery.

