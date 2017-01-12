Short interval after pregnancy termination ups preterm risk

A short interpregnancy interval after termination of pregnancy is associated with increased risk of preterm birth in subsequent birth, according to a study published in the February issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology . Jaana MA nnistA , M.D., from the University Hospital of Oulu in Finland, and colleagues conducted a register-based study involving 19,894 women who underwent termination of pregnancy between 2000 and 2009 and whose subsequent pregnancy ended in live singleton delivery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.