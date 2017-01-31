SCF's New Icebreaker Named Gennadiy Nevelskoy

A naming ceremony was held January 30 for SCF Group's new icebreaking platform supply vessel , Gennadiy Nevelskoy, named after a famous explorer of the Sakhalin Island and the Russian Far East Built by Arctech Helsinki Shipyard, the Russian flagged Gennadiy Nevelskoy will home port in Saint Petersburg and was commissioned by SCF under a long-term agreement with Sakhalin Energy. She is the first of four vessels for operations at the Sakhalin-2 project; the other three are ice-breaking standby vessels that have a smaller deadweight , but offer enhanced functionality and a higher people-on-board capacity.

