SCF's New Icebreaker Named Gennadiy N...

SCF's New Icebreaker Named Gennadiy Nevelskoy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Marine News

A naming ceremony was held January 30 for SCF Group's new icebreaking platform supply vessel , Gennadiy Nevelskoy, named after a famous explorer of the Sakhalin Island and the Russian Far East Built by Arctech Helsinki Shipyard, the Russian flagged Gennadiy Nevelskoy will home port in Saint Petersburg and was commissioned by SCF under a long-term agreement with Sakhalin Energy. She is the first of four vessels for operations at the Sakhalin-2 project; the other three are ice-breaking standby vessels that have a smaller deadweight , but offer enhanced functionality and a higher people-on-board capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC