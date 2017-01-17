Scandic to open new hotel at Helsinki...

Scandic to open new hotel at Helsinki airport

Scandic Hotels, the largest hotel company in the Nordic region, has signed a long-term rental agreement with LAK Real Estate Oyj , a subsidiary of Finavia, to establish and operate a new hotel at Helsinki airport. Work to complete the Scandic Helsinki Airport hotel will start in January 2017, with the opening scheduled for the first half of 2018.

