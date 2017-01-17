Romania presents itself as tourist de...

Romania presents itself as tourist destination at Matka - Nordic Travel Fair in Helsinki

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Romania will be present as a tourist destination, for the second consecutive year, at the international fair Matka - Nordic Travel Fair that will take place between January 19 to 22, 2017 in Helsinki, informs on Wednesday the Tourism Ministry. Romania's stand will have a surface of 30 square meters where they will promote the tourist offers of nine Romanian companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec 25 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC