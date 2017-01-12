Robit PLC Establishes Manufacturing Operations in Usa Via Asset Purchase
Robit Plc has today signed and closed an agreement to purchase the manufacturing assets and IPRs from Halco International LLC and Halco America LLC . Seventy percent of the purchase was paid during closing at this date and thirty percent will be paid by 30 As a part of the global growth strategy Robit Plc strengthens significantly its footprint in USA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|5 hr
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC