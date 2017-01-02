Restamax Plc: Restamax PLc's Ceo to C...

Restamax Plc: Restamax PLc's Ceo to Change

Restamax Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 JANUARY 2017 at 8:00 RESTAMAX PLC'S CEO TO CHANGE Restamax Plc's long-standing CEO Markku Virtanen will discontinue his employment at Restamax as of 30 June 2017. Mr Virtanen has served as the Group's CEO since 2005, and he is responsible for the company's business operations, result and development.

Chicago, IL

