Restamax Plc MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17 JANUARY 2017 at 15:00 Restamax Plc: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS Person subject to the notification requirement Additional information: Jarno Suominen, CFO, Restamax Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655 Restamax Plc is a Finnish restaurant business and labour hire services group established in 1996.

