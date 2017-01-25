Publishing of Orion Corporation's Fin...

Publishing of Orion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 2016 on 8 February 2017

Orion will publish Financial Statement Release for 2016 on Wednesday, 8 February 2017 approximately at 12:00 noon Finnish time . The release and related presentation material in Finnish and in English will be available on the Group's homepage at www.orion.fi/en/investors promptly after the publishing.

Chicago, IL

