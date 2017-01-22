Protestors in Helsinki hope for U.S. ...

Protestors in Helsinki hope for U.S. to be "kind again"

Some 500 people gathered in central Helsinki to call for respect for women and continued attention to the environment on Saturday, one day after Donald Trump took the presidency of the United States. The rally was held as a sister event of the Washington Women's March, a massive demonstration that gathered hundreds of thousands people mainly in Washington D.C. in reaction to Trump's campaign rhetoric.

