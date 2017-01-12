PRBT tourism drive in Paphos

PRBT tourism drive in Paphos

The Paphos Regional Board of Tourism is taking steps to implement its 2017 Action Plan along with local authorities and operators through promotion of the district at four major market congresses in the Netherlands, Austria, Finland and Germany this month. In a bid to bolster the Dutch market which showed a marginal decrease in visitor numbers in 2016, the PRBT is attending the five-day Vakantie Beurs until Sunday.

Chicago, IL

