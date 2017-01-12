'Power Hover' Out Now on Steam
This action-adventure-racer is packed with over 35 stunning handcrafted levels. Defy gravity and pass through the odd desolated world, sometimes going on water tunnels, frosty caves, desert roads or other breathtaking environments.
