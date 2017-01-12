Number of passengers travelling by Allegro trains increased by 8.2% in 2016

In 2016, the high-speed Allegro trains transported 392.5 thousand passengers from St. Petersburg to Helsinki and backwards , according to the press service of JSC Russian Railways. Since the cross-high border travelling by high-speed Allegro trains from St. Petersburg to Helsinki and backwards was launched on December 12, 2010, these trains have transported 2.3 million passengers.

