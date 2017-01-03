Norra AT72 at Helsinki on Jan 3rd 2017, could not retract gear
A Norra Nordic Regional Airlines Avions de Transport Regional ATR-72-212A, registration OH-ATK performing flight AY-499 from Helsinki to Joensuu , was in the initial climb out of Helsinki when the crew stopped the climb at about 4000 feet and returned to Helsinki after being unable to retract the landing gear. The aircraft landed safely back.
