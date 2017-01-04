New York City Ballet Releases Tickets To Art Series Featuring Santtu Mustonen
New York City Ballet will present the fifth installment of its acclaimed Art Series initiative during the Company's 2017 Winter Season. Launched in 2013, New York City Ballet's Art Series features annual collaborations between NYCB and contemporary visual artists who create original works for exhibition at the Company's home, the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.
