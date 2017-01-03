New wearable assistive device enables...

New wearable assistive device enables visually impaired to sense surrounding environment

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland has developed a wearable assistive device for the visually impaired, which enables them to sense their environment and move around more safely. The device, which is worn like a heart rate monitor, has been clinically tested.

Chicago, IL

