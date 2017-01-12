Must-see Finland: A year of centenary celebrations
Synonymous with breathtaking natural beauty, modernist architecture, heavy metal music and the Moomins, Finland may be on many a traveller's bucket list, but has often been overshadowed by its neighbours. This could be in part due to the country's tumultuous past and relative isolation, both geographically and linguistically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The First Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC