Monster Baltic Sea wave sets new record
Strong winds and high water levels created unusually mighty waves on the Baltic Sea overnight, measuring around 8.2 metres in significant wave height according to Finland's weather institute. Significant wave height is a measurement calculated as the mean of the highest third of waves over a period, comparable to the average of 15-20 waves over a period of around ten minutes.
