Money for nothing?

Liisa Ronkainen likes the idea that she will continue to receive the basic income even if she finds a job "I was so surprised when I got the letter, and a bit sceptical too," says Liisa Ronkainen, one of 2,000 Finns chosen for a government experiment to provide unemployed people with a basic income. Out of work for half a year, Liisa, 26 and from Helsinki, has been looking for a job without success.

