Miss Helsinki winner sparks race row ...

Miss Helsinki winner sparks race row and 'ugly' controversy

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Sephora Iklaba, 19, was crowned Miss. Helsinki on Friday and wrote a long post on Instagram thanking friends, family and followers for their support in the competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) 6 hr IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec 25 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,735 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,028

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC