Minnesota, land of Finns, plays centr...

Minnesota, land of Finns, plays central role in Finland's centennial bash

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Finnish Ambassador Kirsti Kauppi sat in a sauna set up outside Orchestra Hall that will soon heat up as part of Minnesota's celebration of Finnish independence. Its steam will signal the start of a yearlong celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Finland's independence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... 6 hr CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec 25 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,862 • Total comments across all topics: 277,880,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC