Konecranes Plc: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, chapter 9, section 10
Konecranes has on January 6, 2017, received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act according to which the holding of Polaris Capital Management LLC in Konecranes Plc's shares and votes has decreased below 5 percent due to dilution related to Konecranes Plc's share issue. Total positions of Polaris Capital Management LLC on January 5, 2017: Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: Shares and voting rights Vice President, Investor Relations FURTHER INFORMATION Mr. Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|13 min
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
|Russian River Runs Red
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC