KONE to equip a new urban center in Helsinki, Finland

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to deliver 127 elevators and escalators to Tripla, a new urban center under development in Helsinki, Finland. Developed by Construction company YIT and covering three city blocks, Tripla is a multi-use complex that includes a shopping center, a parking garage, 400 residential apartments, a hotel and a total of 50,000 square meters of office space.

Chicago, IL

