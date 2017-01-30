Kesko now purchases 100% renewable electricity
Since the beginning of 2017, all electricity purchased by Kesko in Finland is renewable. In 2017, the amount of electricity purchased by Kesko will be approximately 540 GWh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC