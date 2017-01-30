Kesko now purchases 100% renewable el...

Kesko now purchases 100% renewable electricity

Since the beginning of 2017, all electricity purchased by Kesko in Finland is renewable. In 2017, the amount of electricity purchased by Kesko will be approximately 540 GWh.

Chicago, IL

