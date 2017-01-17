Kesko continues to be included in the Global 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the World list
Kesko has been ranked 25th in the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list and, at the same time, as the most sustainable trading sector company in the world. Kesko is the only Finnish company included in the list every year since it was established in 2005.
