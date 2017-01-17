Juuso the bear makes artistic debut a...

Juuso the bear makes artistic debut at Finnish gallery

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Artists usually like to attend the opening of their exhibitions but the painter of the works that went on display at a gallery in Helsinki on Tuesday preferred to carry on hibernating. The artist behind the exhibition entitled "Strong and soft touches" is a 423-kilogram brown bear named Juuso who uses his body, especially his paws, as paintbrushes.

