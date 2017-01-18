Tikkurila Oyj Press Release January 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Invitation: Tikkurila's Financial Statement Release for January-December 2016 Tikkurila Oyj will publish the Financial Statement Release for January-December 2016 on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time. Tikkurila will hold a press conference regarding the Financial Statement Release for January-December 2016 for the media and analysts on Thursday, February 9, 2017, starting at 12:00 noon Finnish time at hotel Kamp's Paavo Nurmi cabinet .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.