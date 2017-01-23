Invitation: Kemira to publish fourth quarter and full year 2016 results on February 8, 2017

Kemira Oyj Press Release January 24, 2017 at 9.00 am Kemira Oyj will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 around 8.30 am Finnish time . Kemira will arrange a press conference for analysts, investors and media starting at 10.30 am at GLO Hotel Kluuvi, Kluuvikatu 4, 2nd floor, Helsinki.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.