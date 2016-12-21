Influenza hitting Finland; at least 2...

Influenza hitting Finland; at least 21 lives claimed so far

Some 21 people in Finland, mostly elderly patients, have died over the past month due to complications from influenza virus, according to the health agency THL. Infection specialist at Helsinki and Uusimaa's Hospital District, Dr. Eeva Ruotsalainen says that flu season is just getting started.

Chicago, IL

