Indonesia November retail sales grow 10 pct y/y
Jan 10 Indonesia's retail sales in November grew 10 percent from a year earlier, a stronger pace than in October, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday. The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted that December annual retail sales growth would be 10.5 percent from a year earlier, also led by higher sales of food items.
