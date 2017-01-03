Indonesia November retail sales grow ...

Indonesia November retail sales grow 10 pct y/y

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 10 Indonesia's retail sales in November grew 10 percent from a year earlier, a stronger pace than in October, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Tuesday. The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted that December annual retail sales growth would be 10.5 percent from a year earlier, also led by higher sales of food items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) 16 hr IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec 25 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec 15 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,045 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,565

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC