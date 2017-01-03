In Finland, a one-time shrine to Lenin adopts an uncensored view
Located in the hall where Vladimir Lenin first met Josef Stalin, the Lenin Museum in Tampere, Finland, is no longer purposed toward pleasing Soviets, but rather toward exploring Finland's complicated ties with them. A uniformed guide at the new Lenin Museum lectures to a group of Finnish visitors about the horrors of the Stalin era, in front of a diorama of a Soviet forced labor camp.
