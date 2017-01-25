Huhtamaki publishes 2016 Results on F...

Huhtamaki publishes 2016 Results on February 15, 2017

Kindly pre-register to the news conference by Monday February 13 by e-mail to [email protected] or by phone to Outi Manninen tel. +358 10 686 7018.

