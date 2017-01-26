How to Profit from China - Free on iBooks During the Chinese New Year 2017

Today, to celebrate the Chinese New Year - Year of the Rooster - WealthyTec will offer their China investment guide: 'How to profit from China' for free from Apple iBooks during the holiday season. "With the negative news around the Chinese economy, one easily forgets there are several sectors in China that are likely to outperform 'western' investment opportunities for decades to come", said Jukka Blomberg, Founder and CEO of WealthyTec - the China Stock Robo-Advisor - and author of the investment guide 'How to Profit from China'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.