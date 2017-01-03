Hope for diabetes sufferers as link t...

Hope for diabetes sufferers as link to childhood infections revealed

11 hrs ago

Research linking diabetes to infection has been described as the latest piece in the puzzle for scientists hoping to develop a cure for the disease. The study, the largest carried out on the topic to date, showed a strong connection between the development of type 1 diabetes in children and viral infections, specifically in the case of enteroviruses.

Chicago, IL

