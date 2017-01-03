Hope for diabetes sufferers as link to childhood infections revealed
Research linking diabetes to infection has been described as the latest piece in the puzzle for scientists hoping to develop a cure for the disease. The study, the largest carried out on the topic to date, showed a strong connection between the development of type 1 diabetes in children and viral infections, specifically in the case of enteroviruses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|5 hr
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec 15
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
|Russian River Runs Red
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC